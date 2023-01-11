Juvenile pleads not guilty in murder case of Columbus teen

A juvenile charged with murder pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the November shooting death of a Columbus teenager.

The juvenile defendant had turned himself into police Monday and was charged as an adult.

The juvenile, a male, was allegedly in contact with an individual to obtain directions to the scene of the crime, a residence on Cross Tie Court, according to testimony from Cpl. Kevin Baldwin of the Columbus Police Department. Baldwin said the defendant obtained these directions in order to smoke marijuana with the individuals at the residence.

Upon arrival, an altercation began after individuals exited a stolen Range Rover SUV and shots were exchanged among three different handguns, according to Baldwin’s testimony. The altercation led to the death of 16-year-old Joshua Huff, who died after being taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, Baldwin said.

The individuals then re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene in the car, eventually being found by CPD officers. Baldwin said the car was found a short time later with people inside, who were instructed to exit the vehicle. Instead, they fled on foot.

Upon cross examination by defense attorney Shevon Sutcliffe Thomas I, Baldwin admitted that no one had come forward to identify the juvenile as one of the shooters or to confirm he was in possession of a firearm. However, Baldwin did state a handgun and an assault rifle were found in the car the juvenile and other individuals were driving.

Baldwin said that the juvenile later admitted to being in the SUV, but said was not involved in the shooting.

No bond was set in the case. A judge bound it over to Superior Court.

David B. Ranieri, the chief judge of Recorder’s Court in Columbus, Georgia, listens to testimony Wednesday morning during a preliminary hearing for a juvenile charged with murder and armed robbery in relation to a fatal shooting in Columbus in November 2022. 01/11/2023