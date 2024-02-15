Juvenile probation officer charged with sneaking contraband into DeKalb jail

A DeKalb County Juvenile Justice Probation Officer has been arrested and is facing charges.

Deputies say Leonard Addison, 32, used his access to the DeKalb County Jail to sneak contraband to an inmate.

Investigators say he came to the jail on Feb. 9 to visit a probationer and inmate at the jail and passed items to them. The items were found during a routine search after the visit.

They did not comment on what kind of contraband he is accused of bringing in.

He was arrested at the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center on Wednesday morning. He is charged with violation of oath of office, crossing a state/county guard line, possession of prohibited item and conspiracy to commit a crime.

He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

