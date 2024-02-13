Juvenile reported missing in downtown Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking the community to look for a missing, at-risk juvenile in downtown Bakersfield.

Julian Soto, 14, was reported missing on Feb. 12, around 3 p.m., according to police. Soto is considered at-risk due to this being his first disappearance, with no prior history of going missing. Soto was last seen in the 2300 block of K Street in downtown Bakersfield.

Police describe Soto as a 14-year-old male who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. Soto weighs about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, with black jeans and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield

Police Department at 661-327-7111.







