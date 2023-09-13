A person jumped into the Catawba River from a Mount Holly bridge, and police officers entered the water and saved them, according to a press release.

Police were called to the bridge shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday regarding a "juvenile" standing on the N.C. 27 bridge, according to the release.

When they arrived, the juvenile had jumped into the water from the bridge, the press release said.

Police retrieved floatation devices from their vehicles and were able to get the juvenile close to shore. Then, they waded in and rescued them, according to the press release.

The juvenile is expected to recover.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Juvenile rescued after jumping off Mount Holly bridge