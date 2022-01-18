Juvenile responsible for damaging Dover ice sculptures, police claim

Jan. 18—Dover police claim a juvenile was responsible for damaging two sets of ice sculptures downtown last month.

Dover Police Chief William M. Breault said an officer patrolling downtown around 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 15 found three holiday ice sculptures depicting characters from "The Nutcracker" in Henry Law Park had been smashed apart.

Another sculpture installed at the Dover Transportation Center was found damaged the following morning.

The ice sculptures were installed by Dover Main Street in December at the start of the holiday season.

Police reviewed video surveillance provided by a downtown business showing the damage. According to police, the video shows two juveniles approaching the ice sculptures around 1 a.m. on Dec. 15.

One of the juveniles can be seen picking up pieces of the sculpture and smashing them on the ground, police said. Police report the same individual was also found to be responsible for damaging sculptures at the transportation center.

The case will be handled within the juvenile justice system, Dover police said.