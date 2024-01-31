Juvenile running from cops falls down 70-foot pit and dies, Texas police say

A juvenile fell to their death while running from police in Texas, officials said.

The chase started on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 30, when officers with the San Marcos Police Department spotted a stolen Hyundai with two people inside, police said in a news release.

The driver and the passenger were identified as juveniles, police said. Officials did not disclose their ages.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn’t stop, police said. The driver then led police on a chase along U.S. Interstate 35 that crossed into neighboring New Braunfels, at which point police with that department joined the pursuit, officials said.

The driver eventually left the interstate and turned onto a gravel road leading to a rock quarry, police said, but at some point, they lost control and crashed into a boulder.

Both juveniles got out of the Hyundai and tried to escape on foot, police said.

Officers caught and arrested the driver, but the passenger ran toward the quarry and fell down a 70-foot open pit, killing them, according to police.

Investigators are still working to identify the juvenile who fell to their death.

The juveniles are from San Antonio and stole a vehicle in San Marcos, police said, adding that stolen guns and body armor were also found at the scene.

San Marcos police and the Texas Rangers are investigating, officials said.

San Marcos is about 30 miles southwest of Austin.

