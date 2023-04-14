Juvenile says he’s doing a Tiny Desk concert

The New Orleans rapper said he would perform an NPR Tiny Desk concert after not initially knowing what it was.

Juvenile says he will perform at an NPR Tiny Desk concert. This comes shortly after finding out what a Tiny Desk concert was.

On April 7, a fan tweeted that they would like to see Juvenile as the next guest of Tiny Desk, NPR’s online concert series. The tweet from @theylovemyke read, “Can we please get a @juviethegreat Tiny Desk,” while tagging NPR and its music department. The tweet went viral, garnering over three million views, over 880 likes, and nearly 110 quote tweets.

One of the quote tweets came from Juvenile himself. The multi-platinum certified rapper responded on April 11, baffled.

“Wtf is a tiny desk,” Juvenile posted, before saying no at the end of the tweet. The following day, Juvenile changed his stance after many fans schooled him on what Tiny Desk was.

Rapper Juvenile attends “2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors” on June 3, 2010, at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

“Ok, ok,” Juvenile quote tweeted, saying he may do it if his tweet crossed a certain retweet threshold.

“All Things Considered, 10k retweets, and I will RECONSIDER doing @NPR Tiny Desk.” He also asked fans what songs they would like to hear the most if he performed.

The fans responded, giving Juvenile’s post over 12,000 retweets that day and over 10,000 likes. Juvenile said he would keep his word. “The People Have Spoken!!!! 10k!!! and @NPR locked it in,” Juvenile wrote. I appreciate the luv and I’m gonna put on a one of a kind show for y’all on #TinyDesk.”

NPR has not publicly confirmed Juvenile’s statement about appearing on Tiny Desk.

Since its inception, the Tiny Desk concerts have produced many unique online performances, usually spanning three to five songs per post. Artists of all genres and styles have performed a Tiny Desk concert, including The Roots, Anderson .Paak, Miguel, Run The Jewels, Tank and the Bangas, Usher, and most recently, Trina.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Juvenile says he’s doing a Tiny Desk concert appeared first on TheGrio.