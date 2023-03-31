Juvenile says they were ‘inappropriately touched’ at school, Statesville police say

Statesville police are investigating after a juvenile reported being inappropriately touched.

Police said they were alerted on Wednesday. The juvenile was having pictures taken at American Renaissance Middle School when the alleged incident happened, investigators said.

Authorities did not say who is accused in the incident or if they are facing charges.

Channel 9 is reaching out to the school for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516. All callers may remain anonymous.

No further information was released.

