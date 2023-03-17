Juvenile seen dropping loaded firearm in Lake City taken into custody, police say

On Fri., Mar. 17 at 1:25 p.m. investigators from the Lake City Police Department observed a black sports utility vehicle parked on Northeast Aggie Avenue near the intersection of Northeast Trinity Place.

As investigators attempted to speak with the driver of the SUV, two juveniles attempted to enter the vehicle at the same time. Those same two juveniles fled on foot to a nearby home when they noticed the investigators.

While one juvenile was questioned and released when ordered to stop, the other ran to the other side of the home. They were observed dropping an unknown object on the ground.

After the two juveniles and the driver of the SUV were released from the scene, the investigator walked to the area where he had observed the juvenile drop the unknown item. The investigator discovered a loaded firearm on the ground.

The SUV was still in the area and was stopped again. The juvenile previously seen dropping the loaded firearm was taken into custody without further incident.

