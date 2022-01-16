Juvenile sent to hospital after shooting on East 83rd Terrace in Raytown, police say
A juvenile was sent to a hospital Sunday afternoon after being shot in Raytown, according to police.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 3:45 p.m. at a residence in the 8900 block of East 83rd Terrace, where they found the juvenile, according to the Raytown Police Department.
The victim, whose age was not specified in a news release, was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.