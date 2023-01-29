Juvenile seriously injured in early morning shooting in Hampton

A juvenile was hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting in Hampton early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of Rip Rap Road just off of North King Street following a report of a shooting at 3:31 a.m. Officers found a juvenile at the scene suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators have not shared information about what led to this shooting, nor about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com