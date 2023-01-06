Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ after late-night shooting in Raleigh

A juvenile male was “seriously injured” Thursday night after a shooting, Raleigh Police said.

At 10:53 p.m. on Thursday, a juvenile male was shot near the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh, the statement said. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police have not provided an update on his condition, and his identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police encourage anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.