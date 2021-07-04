Juvenile seriously injured Sunday in shooting near Charlotte’s South End, police say

Cailyn Derickson
·1 min read

A juvenile was shot and seriously wounded Sunday afternoon near the city’s South End, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Boulevard, CMPD said in a news release.

Officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury and found a juvenile with a gunshot wound, CMPD said. The juvenile, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

