Juvenile shooting in Columbia leaves one with life-threatening injuries

Two juveniles are in custody and a third is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early Thanksgiving Day shooting.

Columbia Police Department officers during the course of their investigation learned the shooting at about 2:05 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Old Highway 63 was not random.

"The detained juveniles and the victim were known to each other," the police said.

Two of the juveniles were charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action, while the third was transported by EMS to a local hospital for injury treatment.

The suspects were released to the custody of Boone County juvenile authorities.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with more information can call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

