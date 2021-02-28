Juvenile shoots his father in the head at Fort Worth house, according to police log

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read

A juvenile male shot his father in the head on Saturday at a south Fort Worth house, according to a log of police calls.

The victim was shot about 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block Summer Oaks Lane, said Officer Brad Perez, a Fort Worth police spokesman.

The father was taken in critical condition to a hospital, a MedStar spokesman said. He was stable, Perez said.

The son was not in custody as of 4 p.m.

The log indicated that the man’s wife called to report the shooting.

Perez declined to confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect because the shooter is a juvenile. He said the matter was domestic-related.

