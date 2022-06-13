Juvenile shot at a Cary motel Sunday night, police say
A juvenile male was shot at a Cary motel Sunday evening, Cary police confirmed.
Police responded around 6:55 p.m. to Motel 6 at 1401 Buck Jones Road and found a person shot.
The motel is located near the intersection of Interstate 440 and Interstate 40 in southeast Cary.
He was taken to a WakeMed hospital in Raleigh with non-life threatening injuries.
“There is no current threat to the community,” Sgt. Kenric Alexander told The News & Observer. “Everyone involved knew each other. Some of the individuals were under the age of 18.”
Alexander did not say whether a suspect is in police custody and declined to say if the shooter is suspected to be a juvenile as well.
Shootings are rare in Cary, with just two reported in 2020 and at least five last year, The N&O previously reported.
The N&O has asked the Cary Police Department for a history of 911 calls involving Motel 6.