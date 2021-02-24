Juvenile shot to death during an altercation at west Fort Worth house, authorities say

Emerson Clarridge

A juvenile was shot to death on Tuesday night during an altercation at a west Fort Worth house, police said.

The boy was slain about 8:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Tumbleweed Court, near Westpoint Boulevard.

Authorities had not released the victim’s name or age late Tuesday.

Police did not report an arrest. Assailants left the house after the shooting, a police spokesman said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were investigating the killing.

