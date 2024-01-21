Juvenile shot during fight at Syracuse party

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) — A male under the age of 18 was shot at a party in Syracuse on Saturday, according to Syracuse Police.

On Jan. 20, police received reports of a shooting in the area of 1175 South 1950 West. Police were told a party was being held near this location.

Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and took the male to the hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition at this time.

‘Fight the good fight’: Activists gather at Utah State Capitol, fight for Great Salt Lake

Through the initial investigation, police believe that an altercation took place between “several juvenile males,” a release states.

Multiple shots were fired, police said, and those involved fled the area after the shooting.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, stating there is no reason to believe that there is a public safety concern.

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.