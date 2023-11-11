Juvenile shot Friday night in front of Vallejo High School

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile seriously injured after they were shot in front of Vallejo High School, police announced Saturday.

Around 9:52 Friday night, Vallejo police responded to a shooting at Vallejo High School, shortly after a high school football game ended.

Police said that a juvenile suffered one gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

"Our schools must serve as secure environments for our children. The occurrence of a senseless and audacious shooting in close proximity to the school is deemed unacceptable," Vallejo's Interim Police Chief Jason Ta said in a press release. "We are committed to deploying all accessible resources to thoroughly investigate this incident and support Vallejo High School in enhancing safety measures. We urge all witnesses or anyone with information regarding this case to come forward and aid us in resolving this thoughtless act."

Detectives from the Major Crimes Section have taken over this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 707-648-4524.