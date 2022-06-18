Juvenile shot late Friday night near west Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

Bigstock
Jessika Harkay

A male juvenile was shot in the hip near a west Fort Worth apartment complex late Friday night.

Shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. at the Sierra Hermosa Apartments, located in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Trail.

Officers said upon their arrival, they found a juvenile who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

