Juvenile shot after going to wrong Kansas City address to pick up siblings, police say

A juvenile was shot in Kansas City Thursday night after attempting to pick up his siblings from the wrong address, police say.

Officers responded to a residence just before 10 p.m. and found the minor injured.

The victim was told by a parent to pick up his siblings from an address on 115th Terrace, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department. However, he traveled to a residence on the 1100 block of 115th Street instead.

Someone living at the home then allegedly shot the victim.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition with a life-threatening injury, the police statement indicated.

The alleged shooter was taken to the police station to make a statement, according to police. No further information about the victim or the shooter has been released.