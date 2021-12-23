Juvenile shot and killed Wednesday night in Kansas City, Kansas

A juvenile was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Northwest neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at 7:45 p.m. to the 2700 block of Stewart Avenue on a call of shots fired in the area, said Officer Marshee London, a spokeswoman for Kansas City, Kansas police. One male juvenile was found deceased at the scene.

Few details were released by authorities immediately after the shooting. The victim’s age and name were not disclosed.

Police also had no suspect information to immediately share.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about the killing to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.