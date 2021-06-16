Juvenile shot at Kokomo Beach

Jun. 16—One juvenile male was shot and another one was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a shooting incident just outside the main entrance to Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center.

According to a Facebook post by Kokomo Police Department, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to the facility around 5:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

"Upon their arrival, Officers located one juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound," the post stated. "The victim was transported to a local hospital and later flown to Indianapolis for further treatment."

Police have not released any further details on the incident or the juvenile's condition at this time, pending a detailed media release. The Facebook post stated a press release will be released today.

"Deputies from the Howard County Sheriff's Department located another juvenile leaving the area who was in possession of a firearm and was detained pending further investigation," the post stated.

Witnesses to the shooting told the Tribune that Kokomo Beach, which features water slides, a splash pad and a leisure pool, was mostly full at the time the incident occurred, and they described the scene as hectic.

Kokomo resident Brittney Miller was visiting the facility with her two young boys when she heard what she thought were fireworks or a car backfiring until she saw people running.

"It was pure chaos," Miller said, standing in the Kokomo Beach parking lot Tuesday evening with her sons at her side. "I just looked up and saw everyone screaming and panicking."

Miller said that several of the Kokomo Beach employees quickly ushered patrons to safety, and some people also took cover in the dressing room area.

"It was definitely scary," she said. "My one son was at the top of the slide when it happened, and so I ran to get him. My sister was supposed to be here but wasn't, and now she probably won't ever want to come here.

"This is our home," Miller added, citing what she feels has been a recent uptick in juvenile-related crime throughout the city. "We just had another one of these shootings recently at Chuck E. Cheese. It's awful when you have to worry about taking your kid anywhere in this city just because you want to try to get them out of the house."

A few minutes after Miller spoke to the Tribune about the incident, a group of lifeguards — many still in their swimwear — and other employees left the facility, some hugging each other and crying as they walked past the yellow crime tape and headed toward the parking lot.

According to Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Torrey Roe, it's unclear at this time how long, if at all, Kokomo Beach will be closed as authorities investigate Tuesday's incident.

