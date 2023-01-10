Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills

Taylor Spirito
·1 min read

A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills.

According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m.

Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

New Castle man wins Pittsburgh Steelers truck Police search for man who tried to abduct woman jogging in Westmoreland County Z-Trip driver allegedly punched, carjacked in Allegheny County VIDEO: Increased Turnpike tolls rates take effect, could continue to rise DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories

  • Teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old and still evacuated her entire classroom, officials say

    Abigail Zwerner was shot by a 6-year-old in her classroom in Newport News, Virginia.

  • Juvenile justice workgroup could begin meeting this week

    Juvenile justice workgroup could begin meeting this week

  • Watch live: Akron Public Schools board to vote on contract with teachers; union to vote Tuesday

    The contract was a late addition to the board's agenda at the end of the meeting, following a likely executive session of the board. A copy of the contract was not yet available, pending its approval.

  • Energy bill support: Firms fear ‘worst to come’

    Some businesses expressed disappointment over reduced government help with energy bills from April.

  • ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

    “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock. The comedy series spinoff of the “Pitch Perfect” film franchise originally debuted on the streamer on the Nov. 23. The series sees Adam Devine return as Bumper Allen as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes […]

  • Godsmack Singer Sully Erna Apparently Once Dated Lady Gaga

    Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin affirmed the relationship during a recent podcast appearance. Godsmack Singer Sully Erna Apparently Once Dated Lady Gaga Heavy Consequence Staff

  • Charles Simic, acclaimed poet adept at wordplay, dies at 84

    Charles Simic, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who awed critics and readers with his singular art of lyricism and economy, tragic insight and disruptive humor, has died at age 84. The death of Simic, the country’s poet laureate from 2007-2008, was confirmed Monday by executive editor Dan Halpern at Alfred A. Knopf. Author of dozens of books, Simic was ranked by many as among the greatest and most original poets of his time, one who didn’t write in English until well into his 20s.

  • Pfizer CEO says there will be no generic Paxlovid for China

    Reuters reported on Friday that China was in talks with Pfizer to secure a license that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China. Bourla said the company had shipped thousands of courses of the treatment in 2022 to China and in the past couple of weeks, had increased that to millions.

  • 9 Steps To Not Spend Money for a Week

    Could you go an entire week without spending any money? Those who have previously participated in no-spend months may feel confident accepting this challenge. Others may view seven days without...

  • Behind the bench: Brummett continues family legacy as Lubbock County Court judge

    Longtime prosecutor Tom Brummett was one of three newly elected Lubbock County and District judges who were sworn in as they begin their terms,

  • Blind gunshot victim finding a new purpose through his community

    Gun violence is changing the lives of many people across the country. For one man in the south suburbs, his near-death experience allowed him to find his purpose.

  • Kansas City mayor proposes 3% marijuana sales tax. Here’s what it would fund

    “It shows we have a real commitment to social justice, to mental health ... “ Kansas City’s mayor said.

  • Permanent campers: Rising rents are pushing people to live on public lands

    Rising rents are causing more people to camp long-term on public lands. The increase of campers has locals and forest officials on edge.

  • Looking to Play American Airlines, JetBlue? Consider Their Convertible Bonds.

    Convertibles offer more security than common shares, but still allow holders to gain if the underlying stocks rally.

  • Stocks end mixed as investors eye Fed's next move

    STORY: U.S. stocks ended mixed on Monday, as expectations that the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive with interest rate hikes were offset by lingering worries about inflation.The Dow finished about a third of a percent lower. The S&P 500 closed barely changed, while the Nasdaq rose nearly two thirds of a percent.Investors are awaiting a speech on Tuesday from Fed Chair Jerome Powell to clarify the fed’s policy outlook.Zach Hill is head of portfolio management at Horizon Investments."The market clearly wants to trade this peak inflation narrative. We've been looking to do that, we did that three times last year and I think we're doing that again. And so we're a little cautious to step too directly, too strongly ahead of that because even if we do see a bit of a reversal in the disinflationary trends, well, you could just write that off as one month in the blip of an overall trend that's moving in the right direction. And so, we're watching that, obviously, and then looking to Powell's speech on Tuesday to see if he mentions any of the recent price action that we've seen across markets."As for individual stocks, Tesla rose nearly 6% after the electric-vehicle maker indicated longer waiting times for some versions of the Model Y in China, suggesting recent price cuts could be stoking demand. Shares of Amazon rose after Jefferies said it saw cost pressures easing for the e-commerce giant in the second half of the year. Shares of both Macy's and Lululemon Athletica fell after both retailers issued disappointing holiday-quarter forecasts.S&P 500 companies are about to kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season, with results from the big U.S. banks expected later this week.

  • Twitter has thoughts about what Bears should do with No. 1 draft pick

    The Bears have secured the first overall pick, and NFL fans already have a ton of ideas for what GM Ryan Poles should do with it.

  • Twitter reacts to Broncos’ win over Chargers in season finale

    We feel a little bit better about the Broncos going into the 2023 offseason.

  • Matthew Stafford says he’ll return in 2023 regardless of Sean McVay’s decision

    Matthew Stafford says he feels "really good" about his health right now and will be back in 2023 – even if Sean McVay isn't.

  • The Chicks Announce Las Vegas Residency

    "We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done!" the trio said.

  • Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez heads to DC in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

    Christian Gonzalez goes off the board early in the latest USA TODAY mock draft for 2023.