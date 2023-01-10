Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills
A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills.
According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m.
Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
