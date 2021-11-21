Juvenile shot near Geresbeck’s Food Market in Middle River, Baltimore County Police say

A juvenile was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a shooting in a Middle River parking lot, Baltimore County Police said.

At 4:15 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Eastern Blvd. for a reported assault involving a handgun, said department spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart.

Officers found the injured person in the parking lot serving Geresbeck’s Food Market and several other businesses, Lepola-Stewart said.

Police did not have further information Sunday afternoon about the victim’s condition.