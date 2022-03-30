Juvenile shot in northwest Charlotte, taken to hospital, CMPD says
A juvenile was shot Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, police said.
Officers responded to the 5500 block of Northstream Drive near Tuckaseegee Road at about 2:50 p.m.
Police said it’s not clear if the juvenile was shot at the location.
The victim had life-threatening injures and was taken to Atrium CMC.
No further information has been released.
