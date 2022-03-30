Juvenile shot in northwest Charlotte, taken to hospital, CMPD says

A juvenile was shot Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, police said.

[ALSO READ: Man, juvenile charged in shooting death of 16-year-old in Villa Heights neighborhood]

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Northstream Drive near Tuckaseegee Road at about 2:50 p.m.

Police said it’s not clear if the juvenile was shot at the location.

The victim had life-threatening injures and was taken to Atrium CMC.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story.

(Watch the video below: Juvenile shot at east Charlotte apartment complex, police say)