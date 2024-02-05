Juvenile shot in Swissvale, police investigating

A police investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot in Swissvale.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the intersection of Woodstock Avenue and Roslyn Street at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they found a juvenile male suffering a gunshot wound to the back in that location.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His age and condition are unknown at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man dead, 2 other men injured after shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh Man shot while taking out trash in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats Recall alert: Hormel Foods recalls spiced deli ham products due to misbranding VIDEO: Mother of 4-year-old boy hit by SUV in hit-and-run in Pittsburgh speaks out after suspect is charged DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts