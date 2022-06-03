Juvenile shot in Walmart parking lot in Lexington on Tuesday

.

A juvenile was shot in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lexington on Tuesday.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart on Lowes Boulevard in Lexington on May 31.

Witnesses reported a subject had fired a weapon into a vehicle occupied by a juvenile and two adults. As a result, the juvenile was struck by a bullet. They were transported to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle causing serious injury.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

