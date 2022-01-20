Juvenile shot Wednesday in west Modesto, police searching for suspects

A juvenile male was shot Wednesday afternoon in west Modesto, police said.

Modesto police officers responded just before 3 p.m. to the El Casa Verde apartments on Robertson Road after multiple people called to report hearing gunshots, Lt. Joe Bottoms said. There they found the boy suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive, Lt. Felton Payne said Wednesday evening. Police are still looking for suspects in the shooting.

Modesto police investigate a shooting at El Casa Verde apartment complex on Robertson Road in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

