Juvenile shot on Woodpark Drive, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injury

A juvenile was shot in south Montgomery on Friday night but did not suffer life threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The department said the shooting occurred before 9:22 p.m. on Friday. The juvenile, found on Woodpark Drive, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not clear Saturday. Montgomery police said it was conducting an investigation of the shooting.

