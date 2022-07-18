Juvenile shot, wounded in road rage incident in north Fort Worth neighborhood

A juvenile was shot and wounded Sunday evening during a road rage incident in north Fort Worth, police said.

Detectives with the gun violence unit are investigating, but no arrests have been made.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to Cook Children’s Medical Center just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of juvenile being treated for a gunshot wound.

Once they arrived, police learned that the boy had been shot in the leg during a road rage incident. Authorities did not provide any details on the road rage.

The boy told Fort Worth police that he was driving near Long and Angle avenues when he suffered the single gunshot wound.

The juvenile then arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.