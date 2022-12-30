Juvenile shot on Wythe St. is transported to hospital

Petersburg Police New Cover Art

PETERSBURG— Police were called in to 1008 W. Wythe St. and found a juvenile with a gunshot wound still conscious. He was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center. Engine 2 assisted in transport.

"I'm not exactly sure where his injuries were or what condition he's in at this point," said Chief Travis Christian. He confirmed that the juvenile was still alive and said he is expected to recover.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Juvenile shot in Wythe St. in Petersburg is transported to hospital