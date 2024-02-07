Juvenile in single-vehicle crash identified after 12 hours

FERGUSON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked over 12 hours Wednesday to identify a young girl involved in a single-vehicle crash overnight.

Authorities say a Hyundai Tucson traveled off the right side of North Florissant Road, just south of Darst Road, around 2 a.m., striking a trash can and utility pole.

One of the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. MSHP pulled a girl around 12 to 14 years old from the car. She was transported to an area hospital and is still in critical condition, according to Cpl. Dallas Thompson from MSHP.

Officials reached out to the public through social media, asking for help to identify the juvenile.

It was announced around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that the girl was identified, and police were in contact with her parents.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.