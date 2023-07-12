Juvenile stabbed during a fight

Jul. 12—A Sharon man accused of stabbing a juvenile Monday during a fight will face a preliminary hearing July 21.

Josiah Page, 19, of 172 W. Budd St., Apartment 1A, is charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment and assault after police said he stabbed a juvenile during a fight.

Police responded at 6:11 p.m. to the 100 block of West Budd Street to a report of a boy stabbed in the stomach.

Police administered medical care to the boy, but did not release his condition.

Police said they began a search, which ended when a suspect, identified as Page, was detained and eventually charged.

Page told police that someone told him that two boys, including the victim, wanted to talk to him so he walked outside. When the boys didn't have anything to say, Page began to leave when the victim hit him in the back of the head, police said in a criminal complaint.

A fight followed, and one of the boys produced a knife and was "flashing it around," Page told police. At that time, Page took out his knife but he told police he did not stab anyone with it, police said.

After the fight, he walked back to his home, dropping the knife where the fight happened. Page said he went back for the knife but could not find it, police said.

Page's hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. July 21 in front of District Judge Travis P. Martwinski in Sharon.

