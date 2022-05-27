Juvenile stabbed during fight outside New Lebanon fast-food eatery

May 27—A juvenile is in the hospital and an adult and a juvenile are in custody after a reported stabbing early Thursday evening during a fight outside McDonald's in New Lebanon.

Police on scene said that the stabbing occurred in the parking lot at 350 W. Main St. during an altercation between two groups of juveniles. Police said the youths knew each other and that the stabbing was not a random attack.

The victim was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

New Lebanon and Jackson Twp. police were investigating, and searched a nearby yard for evidence.

Police said in a release that they gathered evidence, including video evidence, that led them to an adult and a juvenile, who were both taken into custody.

McDonald's was closed, and New Lebanon police asked residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

New Lebanon police asked that anyone with further video or information about the incident contact the department at 937-687-3080.