Juvenile stabbed, shots fired at Pa. house party

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A juvenile is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back at a party in Carbon County.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday night, state police were called to the area of West Snyder Avenue for the report of shots fired.

Troopers say they arrived on the scene and were told a juvenile male was sent to the hospital after being stabbed in the back twice. The victim was stabbed in the lung but was listed in stable condition.

Investigators say they learned the boy was stabbed during a large house party on East Water Street. A bystander at the party shot two rounds from a gun which caused all partygoers to flee the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police Lehighton along with the Carbon County District Attorney’s office are investigating this incident.

