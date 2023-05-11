Juvenile struck by gunfire in American Avenue shooting near North Sacramento, police say

Officers were investigating a shooting Wednesday near North Sacramento, where a juvenile was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of American Avenue in the Gardenland residential neighborhood near West El Camino Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the “juvenile victim” who had suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police did not provide the victim’s age or gender.

Officers were still at the scene at 6 p.m. Wednesday investigating the shooting. The Police Department did not release any further details.

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.