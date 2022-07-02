Juvenile suffers injuries after Hyde Park shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting in Hyde Park left a juvenile injured in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Wood Avenue just before 4 a.m. for reports of a young female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Police say she is expected to survive.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

