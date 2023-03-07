Juvenile survives after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit in Augusta County

STUARTS DRAFT — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said a juvenile who was speeding was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit last weekend, according to a press release.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a deputy on routine patrol clocked a vehicle traveling 86 mph in a 55 mph zone. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly ignored the deputy's emergency lights and siren.

The sheriff's office said the suspect's vehicle turned onto Indian Ridge Road and passed other vehicles despite a double-yellow line. After turning onto Cold Springs Road, the driver turned off the vehicle's headlights in an attempt to evade authorities, the release said.

Moments later, another deputy spotted the suspect's vehicle turning onto Lee Jackson Highway and then Lofton Road. When deputies finally caught up to the suspect's vehicle on Cold Springs Road, it had already crashed. However, the driver was not in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the driver emerged from a nearby wood line with injuries to the head and face. The press release said the juvenile was ejected from the vehicle.

Charges are pending from both Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office, the release said.

Sheriff Donald Smith urged parents to teach children that a traffic infraction or a criminal charge is not worth risking one's life.

“The juvenile in this incident is extremely lucky to be alive," Smith said in the release.

