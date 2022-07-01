Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with shooting that claimed three lives

Jul. 1—A juvenile male suspect in a shooting that claimed three lives in Aiken turned himself in to Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigators Thursday night and was arrested.

The 15-year-old is being held at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice's detention center in Columbia, pending a detention hearing and further criminal proceedings, according to a Friday news release from Capt. Eric Abdullah of the sheriff's office.

Another suspect, Xabian U. Bailey, 18, was arrested the evening of June 26. He was charged with three counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A third suspect, Alvin Artis IV, 20, is still at large.

Sheriff's office deputies responded to a home on Wadley Drive around 1:30 p.m. on June 26 because of reports of shots being fired.

Three victims were found in the front yard of the residence. They were: Willie Garrett, 17, Ivan Perry, 16, and Cameron Carroll, 16.

Garrett and Perry were pronounced dead at the scene. Carroll was pronounced dead after being transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

All three of the teenagers were students at Aiken High School.

Witnesses told investigators that before gunshots were heard, the three victims were involved in an argument with three male suspects.

The suspects left the scene in a four-door sedan.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt, in a prepared statement released June 27 said, "There is no doubt that this senseless violence is the result of gang members who have no regard for the sanctity of life."

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about Artis and his location to contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.