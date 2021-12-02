Juvenile suspect charged in armed robbery

Dec. 1—MANKATO — A 17-year-old is now charged in the armed robbery of a man who got into a car with strangers last month in Mankato.

The teenage suspect is not identifying his accomplices, charges say.

Abdiwahab Mohamed Ali, 17, of Mankato, was charged with aggravated robbery Tuesday in Blue Earth County Juvenile Court. Felony charges against 16- and 17-year-olds are public under state law.

According to the charging petition:

An intoxicated man reported he was walking home down Glenwood Avenue early the morning of Nov. 20 when a car stopped and he got in. He said he doesn't remember if the four occupants were wearing ski masks when he got in or if they put them on later.

Two people in the backseat with him had a gun and took turns pressing it to his head and his stomach, the man said. He begged for his life and for them to let him go, he said.

An occupant reportedly told the man to give him all his possessions and he handed over his wallet and phone. They then reportedly instructed him to use a cash app on his phone to give them all his money, but the app would not work. The man said he would get them money if they took him to an ATM.

They went to an ATM near Minnesota State University and he withdrew $120. The strangers then dropped him off nearby and gave him back his phone and wallet, the man said.

An investigator obtained surveillance video at the ATM and saw two people with the complainant, one who appeared to be Ali.

The teen was arrested and told a detective he was a passenger in the car and they picked up a guy they believed was intoxicated and high.

Ali admitted there was a toy gun but said he wasn't the person who had it and does not know where it is now.

He allegedly admitted he took the man's phone but later gave it back. He said they went to an ATM, the man got money and they took him home.

Ali reportedly described the incident as "really chill." He refused to name the other occupants of the car and said he'd take full responsibility.