Juvenile suspect charged with murder in death of Mount Vernon teen

Jul. 23—Maine State Police arrested a juvenile male Saturday in connection with the death of 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin of Mount Vernon.

McLaughlin was found deceased in her home just after 6 p.m. Monday. The state Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined McLaughlin's death was a homicide.

On Saturday morning, State Police detectives arrested a boy who lives in Maine and charged him with murder, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said.

McLaughlin and the boy did know each other, Moss said in a written statement. The boy was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding McLaughlin's death. They are not releasing the boy's name or address, or any further details of the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at 207-624-7076.

This story will be updated.