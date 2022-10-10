Juvenile suspect in custody after shooting at Concord Hardee’s, police say
A juvenile suspect is in custody after a domestic-related shooting Monday night at the Hardee’s on Church Street in Concord, police said.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and is stable, officials said.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where Hardee’s was roped off by crime scene tape.
@WSOCChopper9 flying over a police presence Hardee’s in Concord @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/W7PjTIAnp1
— Joey Williams (@JoeyCameraguy) October 10, 2022
No further information has been released.
