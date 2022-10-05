Juvenile suspect in Dorchester school shooting incident held without bail

The 17-year-old juvenile suspected of shooting a Boston high school student on Tuesday morning will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, according to a statement from District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The student is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three count of assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and carrying a firearm on school grounds.

Police responded to Jeremiah Burke high school at approximately 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center and officers located and arrested the juvenile suspect nearby.

“This is a horrific event in every possible aspect. There’s a young person with a bullet wound, another young person with a dramatically altered life path and a whole community of students and staffers who need and deserve all the help and support we can give them. Once again, we’re looking at the terrible consequences of too many guns and too many people willing to use them,” Hayden said.

