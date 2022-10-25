Juvenile suspect identified in Heuvelton school vandalism

Oct. 25—HEUVELTON — A suspect in last week's vandalism at Heuvelton Central School has been identified by law enforcement and charges are pending, according to a letter sent to families Monday by Superintendent Jesse C. Coburn.

Heuvelton Central School, 87 E. Washington St., as well as Doug's Tavern, 36 N. State St.; the U.S. Post Office, 107B S. State St.; and Heuvelton AMVETS Post 1997, 107 S. State St., were vandalized sometime during the night on Oct. 17 or in the early morning hours of Oct. 18.

Students were sent home early on Oct. 18 as a safety precaution and so state police could investigate. St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies are handling the investigations at the other locations in Heuvelton.

While state police are not commenting on the investigation at this time, Mr. Coburn, in his letter to parents, stated that law enforcement has identified a juvenile suspect and charges are pending. It's unclear if the suspect was a student at Heuvelton.

"Because this is a police matter and the suspect is a juvenile, I am not able to comment further," Mr. Coburn wrote. "While we cannot comment on the particulars of this situation, it's important to remind students that acts of vandalism are a crime punishable by law and also violate the district's code of conduct. Consequences for such behavior according to the code of conduct include suspension and/or expulsion."

Heuvelton school was previously vandalized on Aug. 28 and 30 by a single person who broke in and stole graphic cards from three different computer towers, components from inside the computer tower, a 3D printer and more miscellaneous items. It is unclear if the two instances are connected at this time.

Mr. Coburn added that safety and security "are always a top priority at Heuvelton."

"We have strategies and protocol in place to keep our school safe and we are taking additional steps to make it even safer," Mr. Coburn wrote.