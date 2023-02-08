Juvenile suspect located, arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Carrollton

A juvenile suspect wanted in the fatal North Texas shooting of a 17-year-old has been found and arrested, according to police.

The juvenile suspect was apprehended and taken into custody without incident on Tuesday with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, Carrollton police said in a news release.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, faces a charge of murder.

Carrollton police began investigating the shooting, which occurred at Posco Beer & Wine at 1900 S. Josey Lane on Jan. 28, when 17-year-old Alejandro Cortez was found dead.

Carrollton police utilized investigative resources from the Farmers Branch Police Department, Oklahoma City Police Department, Texas DPS, Gainesville Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.