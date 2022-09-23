Juvenile suspect pleads not guilty in Village Square apartments murder

A juvenile murder suspect has plead not guilty Friday to the Aug. 13 killing of Jerry Walton Jr.

The 16-year-old minor was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Cpl. Adam Moyer of Columbus Police said a witness saw the minor engage in a “tussle” with Walton. Following the altercation, shots were fired and Walton was struck in the back of his head while driving a pickup according to Moyer.

The pickup then crashed into an apartment and both the vehicle and building caught fire according to Moyer.

Police found 9 mm shell casings at the crime scene. The juvenile was in possession of a 9 mm firearm at the time of his arrest.

If you or anyone you know has information on this case please call Cpl. Adam Moyer at (706) 225-4435 or email amoyer@columbusga.org.

You can also call the Homicide Unit at (706) 225-3161.