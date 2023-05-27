Juvenile suspect turns himself in for role in deadly Colorado Springs crash

May 26—A juvenile suspect turned himself into authorities Wednesday for his role in a deadly car crash in early February, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials said on Feb. 6, police received reports of a traffic crash near the intersection of Palmer Park and Academy Boulevard.

The initial investigation unveiled a silver Audi was traveling northbound at high speeds on Academy Boulevard, carrying up to eight juvenile passengers. The Audi failed the stop for a red light and was struck by a blue Chevrolet traveling east on Palmer Park Boulevard.

According to officials, multiple people traveling in the Audi were ejected from the car due to the crash, leaving one person dead from injuries.

On Wednesday, May 17, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for the driver of the Audi with a charge of vehicular homicide, a class three felony, according to a department press release.

This past Wednesday, the 17-year-old juvenile suspect turned himself into the Police Operations Center, identifying himself as the driver of the Audi. Due to his status as a minor, neither his name nor his photo will be released to the public at this time.