Juvenile suspects arrested in stabbing of teenager in Los Banos, police say

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Los Banos, according to police.

At about 3:58 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Mercy Springs Road and and Scripps Drive for a report of stabbing, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release. Police said arriving officers located a 16-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The teenager was transported to a Modesto-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers obtained suspect descriptions shortly after the stabbing, and the suspects were located attempting to flee from officers in a light-colored sedan.

Officers stopped the vehicle a short distance away in the area of Pioneer Road and Black Hills Avenue. According to police, two suspects were arrested and booked into Merced County Juvenile Hall. According to police, the stabbing appears to be gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Moreno at 209-827-2579.