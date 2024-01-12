Juvenile taken into custody during burglary investigation in Miamisburg

Jan. 11—A juvenile was taken into custody Thursday morning while Miamisburg police were investigating an aggravated burglary complaint.

Around 2:52 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of South Heincke Road on a peace office request. During the investigation, they learned about an aggravated burglary on Sir Guy Court, according to Miamisburg police.

A suspect was developed based on surveillance video and other details, police said.

Officers found the suspect vehicle at a residence in the 700 block of Cottage Avenue. Due to the history with one of the suspects and the nature of the complaint, Kettering Regional SWAT was requested to assist police with a search warrant.

Three juveniles and an adult came out of the home and one of the juveniles was taken into custody for a related gun offense, according to police. The juvenile could face additional charges.

Officers found marihuana, mushrooms, firearms and drug-related items during the search, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.